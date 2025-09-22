Soriano earned the save Sunday against the Rangers, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning in Miami's 4-2 victory.

Soriano entered with a two-run cushion, sat down Kyle Higashioka on strikes, and needed just eight pitches to retire the side in order and record his first save of the season. The appearance was a needed step in the right direction for the right-hander, who had surrendered 14 runs across his last 13.1 innings. Despite Sunday's success, the 26-year-old still carries an 8.31 ERA and 1.73 WHIP across 53.1 innings on the season.