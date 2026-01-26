Braves' George Soriano: DFA'd by Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta designated Soriano for assignment Monday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Jose Suarez, who was claimed off waivers. Soriano was a waiver claim of Atlanta himself earlier this month and now could be on the move again. The right-handed reliever has collected a 5.95 ERA and 117:55 K:BB covering 118 innings across parts of three seasons in the big leagues.
More News
-
Braves' George Soriano: Scooped on waivers by Atlanta•
-
Orioles' George Soriano: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' George Soriano: Claimed off waivers by Orioles•
-
Marlins' George Soriano: Grabs first save•
-
Marlins' George Soriano: Recalled to Miami•
-
Marlins' George Soriano: Demoted to Triple-A•