Conine (shoulder) is expected to join one of the Marlins' affiliates later this week to begin a rehab assignment, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

After undergoing surgery April 29 to address a dislocated left shoulder, Conine was presumed to be shut down for the season, but he's apparently progressed more rapidly than expected and is on the cusp of being cleared for game action. Given how much time he's missed, Conine is expected to need at least a week's worth of at-bats in the minors to find his swing and get comfortable playing the outfield again before the Marlins bring him back from the injured list. Before getting shut down with the shoulder injury, Conine had gotten off to a solid start to the season for Miami, slashing .281/.352/.438 with one home run and seven RBI over 20 games.