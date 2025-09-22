Marlins' Griffin Conine: Returns from 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins activated Conine (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Monday.
Conine underwent surgery back in late April to repair a dislocated left shoulder, but he's managed to work his way back to participate in the final week of the regular season. The 28-year-old looked sharp during a nine-game rehab stint with Triple-A Jacksonville, slashing .292/.514/.583 with two home runs and an 11:9 BB:K. The left-handed-hitting Conine should see some playing time versus righties in the final week, though the Marlins are tentatively scheduled to face four lefties in their six games.
More News
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Could return for final week•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Expected to miss rest of season•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Surgery scheduled•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Dislocates left shoulder•