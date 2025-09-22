The Marlins activated Conine (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Conine underwent surgery back in late April to repair a dislocated left shoulder, but he's managed to work his way back to participate in the final week of the regular season. The 28-year-old looked sharp during a nine-game rehab stint with Triple-A Jacksonville, slashing .292/.514/.583 with two home runs and an 11:9 BB:K. The left-handed-hitting Conine should see some playing time versus righties in the final week, though the Marlins are tentatively scheduled to face four lefties in their six games.