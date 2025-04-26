Conine will undergo surgery on his left shoulder Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Conine will meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday before his operation, at which point we may know more about the 27-year-old's chances of returning at some point this season. He had been slashing .281/.352/.438 through 71 plate appearances but was placed directly on the 60-day injured list Sunday after dislocating his shoulder.