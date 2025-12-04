Conine will be given reps at first base during spring training, Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic report.

Conine has not played anywhere other than the corner outfield spots in pro ball, but the Marlins plan to give him a test run at first base. The position is wide open, so Conine could even start there if he adapts well to first base. Conine missed most of the 2025 season following surgery to repair a dislocated left shoulder, but he returned late in the year and enters the offseason healthy.