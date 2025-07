The Marlins recalled Winkler from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old has spent the past three weeks in the minors but will rejoin the Marlins on Tuesday with Derek Hill (finger) landing on the injured list. Winkler has appeared in nine MLB games this season and has gone 1-for-11 with a stolen base, a run and four strikeouts.