Marsee went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox.

Marsee played hero Sunday, swatting the go-ahead home run off Steven Matz in the top of the ninth inning. The outfielder entered as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and hit a leadoff single. Marsee has been outstanding since being called up, slashing .377/.468/.774 with four home runs, six stolen bases and a 9:11 BB:K in 62 plate appearances.