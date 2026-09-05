Junk (6-9) took the loss against the Cubs on Friday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts over five innings.

Junk allowed just one run in the second inning but was outdueled by Shota Imanaga. While he's exceeded five frames only once in 10 outings (one relief appearance) since the All-Star break, the 30-year-old Junk has limited opponents to two earned runs or fewer in nine of those contests. He'll carry a 4.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 74:29 K:BB across 108 innings this season into a home matchup with the Mets next week.