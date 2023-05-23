Cueto (biceps) was transferred Tuesday from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

This is mostly just a procedural move to clear out a 40-man roster spot for outfielder Jonathan Davis, who was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. Cueto is making progress in his recovery from a right biceps injury, but there is no set timetable for his return. He's eligible for activation in early June.