Tazawa surrendered six runs on four hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks over 0.2 innings of relief while striking out one in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.

The right-hander came into the game with a 1.69 ERA, but Thursday's disaster inflated it to 6.35. As has been the issue for Tazawa for the last couple of seasons, he's having trouble keeping the ball in the park, serving up four homers in 11.1 innings. Declining fastball velocity isn't helping in that department, either -- he was unable to touch 92 mph in Thursday's outing, and his 91.3 mph average so far this season would be his lowest mark since his first brief taste of the majors in 2009. Despite a strong 11.1 K/9 at the moment, Tazawa's fantasy outlook for the remainder of 2018 looks bleak.