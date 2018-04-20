Marlins' Junichi Tazawa: Blitzed by Brewers on Thursday
Tazawa surrendered six runs on four hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks over 0.2 innings of relief while striking out one in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.
The right-hander came into the game with a 1.69 ERA, but Thursday's disaster inflated it to 6.35. As has been the issue for Tazawa for the last couple of seasons, he's having trouble keeping the ball in the park, serving up four homers in 11.1 innings. Declining fastball velocity isn't helping in that department, either -- he was unable to touch 92 mph in Thursday's outing, and his 91.3 mph average so far this season would be his lowest mark since his first brief taste of the majors in 2009. Despite a strong 11.1 K/9 at the moment, Tazawa's fantasy outlook for the remainder of 2018 looks bleak.
More News
-
Marlins' Junichi Tazawa: Unimpressive this spring•
-
Marlins' Junichi Tazawa: Struggles with new team•
-
Marlins' Junichi Tazawa: Limited strikeouts since return from rib injury•
-
Marlins' Junichi Tazawa: Reinstated from DL•
-
Marlins' Junichi Tazawa: Moves rehab to Double-A•
-
Marlins' Junichi Tazawa: Looks sharp in rehab outing•
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...