Marlins' Junichi Tazawa: Designated for assignment
Tazawa was designated for assignment by Miami on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Tazawa had appeared in 22 games this season, posting an unsightly 9.00 ERA and 2.05 WHIP over 20 innings of relief. In the past two days, he's given up six earned runs in just 1.1 innings against the Dodgers and was immediately cast off the 40-man roster following Thursday's outing. He will be subject to waivers but will report to Triple-A New Orleans if unclaimed by another organization.
