Stowers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Brewers.

The 27-year-old slugger opened the scoring for the Marlins by taking Chad Patrick deep to lead off the second inning. It was Stowers' 16th homer of the season and sixth in his last 12 games, a stretch in which he's slashing a massive .357/.438/.881 with four doubles, nine runs and 12 RBI.