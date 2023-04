Barnes struck out two over 1.2 perfect innings of relief in Sunday's loss to the Guardians.

Jesus Luzardo got the hook with one out in the fifth inning and his club down 4-1, but Barnes kept Miami in the game for another couple frames with an impressive performance. The veteran right-hander hasn't been in the high-leverage mix to begin the season, but that could soon change as he sports a 1.93 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB through 9.1 innings to begin his tenure with the Marlins.