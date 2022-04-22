Meyer tossed 5.2 scoreless innings against Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven.

The Marlins' top pitching prospect left his prior start with a minor calf issue, but it didn't end up costing him a turn in the Jacksonville rotation. Meyer has been brilliant through his first three starts this season, posting a 1.23 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB in 14.2 innings, and the biggest obstacle standing in the way of his big-league debut later this season might be the fact that the 23-year-old isn't yet on the 40-man roster.