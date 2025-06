Meyer is scheduled to undergo season-ending labral repair surgery on his left hip Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The recovery timeline for Meyer's surgery is roughly 6-8 months, which means his season has officially come to an early end. He'll finish the 2025 campaign with a 4.73 ERA and 1.42 WHIP alongside a 68:20 K:BB earned across 64.2 innings (12 starts).