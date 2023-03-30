site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Max Meyer: Placed on 60-day IL
Meyer (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Meyer required Tommy John surgery last August and probably won't be ready for live action again until the closing weeks of the 2023 regular season.
