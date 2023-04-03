The Marlins announced Monday that Meyer (elbow) has been cleared to play catch from 75 feet, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Meyer recently appears to have initiated a throwing program after spending the past few months navigating the early stages of his rehab from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent Aug. 9. The Marlins are still developing the 24-year-old right-hander as a starting pitcher, but if he avoids any setbacks while passing through the multiple checkpoints he still needs to clear in his rehab program, he likely won't be available as anything more than a multi-inning reliever in the event he returns from the 60-day injured list before season's end, which is far from a sure thing.