Marlins' Monte Harrison: Heads back to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Harrison was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.
Harrison spent four days on the big-league roster, going 1-for-5. He'll head to the minors for regular at-bats with Brian Anderson returning from an oblique injury in a corresponding move.
