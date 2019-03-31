Marlins' Peter O'Brien: Recalled, joins lineup
O'Brien was recalled by the Marlins on Sunday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. O'Brien is batting seventh against the Rockies.
O'Brien returns to Miami to replace the injured Garrett Cooper (calf). He will immediately jump into the starting lineups. O'Brien continued to struggle to make contact throughout spring training -- he struck out 19 times in 41 at-bats -- though he has also flashed the ability to hit for power throughout his time in the minor leagues.
