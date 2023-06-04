Alcantara did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits over seven innings against the Athletics. He struck out seven.

Alcantara was excellent Sunday, apart from the third inning, where he allowed five runs on four hits. More importantly, Alcantara didn't issue a walk after allowing three or more free passes in his previous three outings. The 27-year-old right-hander has yet to return to his 2022 form, posting a 5.07 with a 1.22 WHIP and 67:25 K:BB in 12 starts (76.1 innings) this season.