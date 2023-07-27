Alcantara (4-9) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over nine innings against the Rays. He struck out seven.

Alcantara needed only 14 pitches to get through the first two innings before allowing a leadoff double to Josh Lowe in the third, which would lead to one run coming across for the Rays. The right-hander would allow just three singles and a walk from that point on, en route to recording his second complete game of the season. It's been a disappointing year for Alcantara, though he's currently enjoying his best month of the season so far, posting a 3.31 ERA in July to go along with a 30:6 K:BB.