Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Blanks Mets in 12th win

Alcantara (12-6) notched win Sunday against the Mets, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

That makes it back-to-back scoreless starts for Alcantara, who continues to be a workhorse for the Marlins in 2026. The right-hander has reached the 90-pitch mark in all but two of his 24 outings -- touching the 100-pitch plateau in half of them -- and he's now thrown at least six innings in six consecutive appearances and 11 of his last 12. Alcantara is set to bring a 3.68 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 120:41 K:BB over 156.2 frames into a soft home matchup against the Angels.