Alcantara (9-12) came away with the win in Friday's 8-2 victory over Detroit, surrendering two runs on four hits and zero walks and striking out eight batters over seven innings.

Alcantara gave up a solo shot to Riley Greene in the fourth inning and threw a wild pitch in the seventh to allow another run to score. However, a three-homer effort from Miami's offense gave the right-hander more than enough run support to claim his first win of September. Alcantara's 5.53 ERA for the season still doesn't look pretty, but he's begun to look more like his old self recently while posting a 2.48 ERA and 0.78 WHIP alongside a 41:6 K:BB across 40 frames over his last six starts. He'll have plenty of momentum on his side during what figures to be a favorable matchup against Colorado next week.