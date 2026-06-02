Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Bounces back vs. WSH

Alcantara (4-4) earned the win Monday against the Nationals after allowing three runs on seven hits across seven innings, striking out five.

This was far from Alcantara's best outing of the season, but it was a step in the right direction after giving up eight runs with a 4:1 K:BB across 5.2 innings against the Blue Jays last week. Alcantara has been wildly inconsistent of late, and even though he has three quality starts over his last five appearances, he also sports a 5.58 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP over that stretch, although the 21:3 K:BB is promising. Alcantara is scheduled to make his next start over the weekend at home against the Rays.