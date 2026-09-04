Alcantara (13-9) took the loss against the Royals on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out two.

Kansas City made its mark in the third and fifth innings, bringing across a pair of runs in each frame to cost Alcantara a quality start. The workhorse right-hander continues deliver plenty of length for the Marlins, pitching at least six innings in 12 consecutive starts now. He'll take a steady 3.54 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 142:51 K:BB over an MLB-high 195.2 innings into his next scheduled outing versus the division-rival Mets.