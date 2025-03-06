Alcantara will be on an innings limit, particularly early in the season, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Alcantara made Passan's list of the "10 players scouts are buzzing about" this spring, with the right-hander throwing in the upper 90s and generally looking like his old self following 2023 Tommy John surgery. Craig Mish of the Miami Herald recently suggested Alcantara may not have any set restrictions this season; however, it now sounds like the team will take measures to limit Alcantara early on, in part to entice contenders, who would then in theory have the 29-year-old fully available in October if they were to acquire him via trade.