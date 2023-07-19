Alcantara (3-9) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings against the Cardinals. He struck out seven.

The Cardinals tagged Alcantara for four runs in the first inning, highlighted by a Nolan Gorman three-run homer. Alcantara was able to settle down and hold St. Louis off the board over his final five frames, but Miami couldn't overcome the early deficit. The 27-year-old right-hander had shown some improvement recently, delivering quality starts in three of his previous four outings. Still, it's been a disappointing campaign overall for Alcantara. His ERA is up to 4.70 with a 1.28 WHIP and 106:36 K:BB through 20 starts (126.1 innings). Alcantara's currently slated for another tough matchup against the Rays in his next start.