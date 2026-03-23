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Alcantara gave up three runs on five hits over 4.2 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander tossed 56 of 86 pitches for strikes in his final spring tuneup. Alcantara wraps up camp with a 5.68 ERA over 12.2 innings, but he gave up only one home run and sported a 16:2 K:BB, much more encouraging signs. The 30-year-old is set to take the mound Opening Day at home against the Rockies as he looks to rebound after a disappointing return from Tommy John surgery in 2025.

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