Alcantara (8-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in nine-innings, earning the complete-game win over the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Alcantara spent much of the game pitching from behind, but Avisail Garcia gave the Marlins a lead with a two-run home run in the ninth inning. Alcantara was allowed to stay in the game, finishing it off with 117 pitches (76 strikes) to become the first pitcher in the the majors to toss multiple complete games this season. He hasn't pitched fewer than seven innings since May 6. The right-hander owns a sparkling 1.95 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 97:30 K:BB across 115.1 innings in 16 starts this year. The ace will look to keep finding success next week at home against the Angels.