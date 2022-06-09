Alcantara didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Nationals, allowing six hits over nine scoreless innings while striking out six without walking a batter.

It was another stellar performance from the right-hander, but neither team pushed across a run until the 10th inning, denying Alcantara his seventh win of the year. He's gone at least seven innings and given up one earned run or fewer in six straight starts, making him the first pitcher to put together a run like that since Jake Arrieta in his Cy Young Award-winning 2015 campaign. Alcantara's 1.61 ERA is also the best mark in Marlins history through a pitcher's first 12 starts, and he's added a 0.94 WHIP and 77:24 K:BB through 83.2 innings.