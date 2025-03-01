Alcantara threw two pitches that reached 100 mph during Friday's Grapefruit League start against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner tossed 30 pitches in total over two scoreless innings, giving up two singles and striking out three without walking a batter. "Everything feels good with my arm, [it] was good out there. I just want to show people that I'm healthy and I can throw hard," Alcantara said after the outing. The 29-year-old righty hasn't pitched in an MLB game since September 2023, missing all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery, but he appears fully recovered and on track to take the bump for the Marlins on Opening Day. The Tigers' Tarik Skubal, who won the AL Cy Young in 2024, is the only other starting pitcher to light up a radar gun for triple digits so far this spring.