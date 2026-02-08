Alcantara is the favorite to get the Opening Day start for the Marlins, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

It's an honor the right-hander has been given five times previously, and after he surprisingly was one of the starting pitchers Miami didn't trade this offseason, Alcantara's only real competition for the assignment is Eury Perez. Alcantara also believes he's much more prepared to regain his top form in 2026 than he was last season in his return from Tommy John surgery. "Coming back from TJ, you're not going to do great since the first day," he said Friday. "You've got to be step by step. Mentally, I was thinking too much, people talking negative about myself... I've just got to be able to be healthy this year, showing the people in Spring Training that I can do great and just got to keep believing." Alcantara did seem to turn a corner over the final six weeks of 2025, posting a 2.68 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 52:10 K:BB over his last eight starts and 53.2 innings.