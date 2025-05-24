Alcantara (2-7) allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings to take the loss versus the Angels on Friday.

Alcantara continues to provide decent length, but he's given up at least four runs in five straight starts. He's lost his last seven outings, a span in which he's allowed seven of the eight home runs he's given up this year. This latest poor outing elevated Alcantara's ERA to 8.04 with a 1.57 WHIP and a 40:25 K:BB across 47 innings through 10 starts. It's not getting easier for the struggling starter, as Alcantara's next outing is projected to be at San Diego.