Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Nabs victory despite poor control

Alcantara (9-4) earned the win over Colorado on Monday, allowing five runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out three batters over 5.2 innings.

Alcantara had a rough beginning to his outing, giving up five runs by the end of the third inning. However, he was able to keep the Rockies off the scoreboard for the remainder of his time in the game, and Miami's offense provided enough support to gift the right-hander the win. Despite earning the victory, Alcantara was far from sharp -- he threw only 55 of 96 pitches for strikes and served up five free passes, his second-highest total of the season. Nonetheless, he wrapped up June by going 6-0 over his six starts to push his record to 9-4 on the campaign. Among MLB hurlers, only Aaron Ashby (11) has more victories than Alcantara to this point.