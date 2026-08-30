Alcantara did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Nationals, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings.

Saturday marked the second time in three games that Alcantara allowed at least eight hits in a start. All the runs he gave up came in the third inning, and the four earned runs he allowed were his most in a start since July 22 against the Astros (five). Alcantara will take a 3.46 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 140:50 K:BB over 189.2 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next week on the road against the Royals.