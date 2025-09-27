Alcantara (11-12) earned the win Friday against the Mets, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out three.

It might have been too little too late for the Marlins' playoff aspirations, but Alcanatara really rediscovered his ace form for fantasy managers following the All-Star break. Friday was his eighth quality start in 13 outings since mid-July, a stretch where the right-hander submitted a 3.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 71:20 K:BB across his last 83.2 frames to improve his ERA from 7.22 entering the break to 5.36 to end the year. Although he struggled mightily during the first half, Alcantara's second-half surge certainly raised his stock significantly both in real life and in fantasy ahead of the offseason.