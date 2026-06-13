Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Sharp in sixth win

Alcantara (6-4) picked up the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over eight innings in an 8-3 victory over the Pirates. He struck out seven.

The right-hander reached 1,000 career strikeouts along the way, as Alcantara delivered his third straight quality start and 10th of the season on 102 pitches (70 strikes). Through his first three outings in June, he's produced a 2.86 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB over 22 innings, showing glimpses of his 2022 Cy Young form. Alcantara will look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week in Philadelphia.