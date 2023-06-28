Alcantara (3-6) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over seven innings in a 10-1 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out five.

The Marlins gave their ace a three-run lead before he stepped on the mound at Fenway, and Alcantara responded with one of his best performances of the season. The right-hander fired 65 of 95 pitches for strikes en route to his sixth quality start in 16 outings and his first win in over a month. Alcantara will try to build on that success in his next start, likely to come this weekend in Atlanta.