Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Strong in 10th win

Alcantara (10-4) allowed one run on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out eight over eight innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Saturday.

Alcantara was in workhorse mode, throwing 70 of 100 pitches for strikes. This was his fourth start of at least eight innings this season. He's been superb lately, winning seven straight starts while allowing 18 runs (16 earned) over his last 48.1 innings. Alcantara is at a 4.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 92:33 K:BB through 123.2 innings over 19 starts this season. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Guardians.