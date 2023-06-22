Alcantara (2-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on 10 hits with two walks over seven innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out six.

The Blue Jays jumped all over Alcantara in the second inning, racking up five runs on six hits - four of which came in the first four at-bats. The right-hander wouldn't allow another run to come across over the next five innings, but the damage had already been done, leaving the reigning National League Cy Young winner with his sixth loss of the season. Alcantara has now allowed five runs in back-to-back starts and in three of his four starts this month as his nightmare season continues.