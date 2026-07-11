Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Tagged with loss Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Alcantara (10-5) took the loss Friday against the Guardians, allowing three runs on five hits across seven innings while striking out eight.

Alcantara gave up a two-run shot to Chase DeLauter in the top of the fourth and another run in the fifth on a Travis Bazzana sac fly. Despite the loss, Alcantara has been a reliable arm throughout the season. He's allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his last five starts, and this loss snapped a streak of seven straight starts with a win for the 30-year-old. Alcantara has a 3.99 ERA in 130.2 innings this season and is lined up to make his next start against the Brewers on the road Friday, July 17.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!