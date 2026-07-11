Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Tagged with loss Friday

Alcantara (10-5) took the loss Friday against the Guardians, allowing three runs on five hits across seven innings while striking out eight.

Alcantara gave up a two-run shot to Chase DeLauter in the top of the fourth and another run in the fifth on a Travis Bazzana sac fly. Despite the loss, Alcantara has been a reliable arm throughout the season. He's allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his last five starts, and this loss snapped a streak of seven straight starts with a win for the 30-year-old. Alcantara has a 3.99 ERA in 130.2 innings this season and is lined up to make his next start against the Brewers on the road Friday, July 17.