Alcantara (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Alcantara began a throwing program back in March, but this will be his first time throwing off a mound since his October 2023 Tommy John surgery. He won't be back this season, but the Marlins anticipate the former Cy Young winner to be ready to roll heading into 2025.
