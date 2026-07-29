Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Tosses seven scoreless frames

Alcantara (11-6) earned the win Tuesday against the Phillies after tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out five.

Alcantara tossed 64 of his 97 pitches for strikes in what was an impressive bounce-back outing after he had given up five runs on nine hits across seven frames at Houston the last time out. Alcantara has been hit or miss of late, trading outings in which he's allowed either one or fewer or at least three earned runs in his last six starts. He has a 3.32 ERA with a 34:12 K:BB across 40.2 innings in that stretch. He's tabbed to make his next start Sunday on the road against the Mets.