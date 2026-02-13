Alcantara is incorporating a sweeper into his pitch mix, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 30-year-old righty began working on the pitch this offseason, and Alcantara's already comfortable enough with it that he threw nine of them during a pitch design session Thursday, getting a swing and miss on one sweeper from Javier Sanoja. "Me and [pitching coach Daniel Moskos] had a conversation last year about that," Alcantara said. "We need a pitch that breaks more and is more slow. Finally, we have it." Alcantara has a strong finish to 2025 even without the new offering, going 5-1 with a 2.68 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 52:10 K:BB in 53.2 innings over his last eight starts -- numbers comparable to his 2022 campaign, when he won the NL Cy Young Award.