Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans and will serve as the Marlins' 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez has spent most of the season with Double-A Jacksonville, but was impressive upon moving up to New Orleans earlier this month, tossing four scoreless innings and striking out five. He'll be on hand to eat some innings out of the bullpen for the big club during the twin bill, but should be headed back to New Orleans on Wednesday.