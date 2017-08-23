Marlins' Severino Gonzalez: Returning to Triple-A
After serving as the Marlins' 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Gonzalez returned to Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Despite playing two games, the Marlins didn't use Gonzalez in any capacity Tuesday. He'll look to improve with New Orleans, where he's posted a 5.93 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 13.2 innings this season.
