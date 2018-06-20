The Marlins released Gonzalez on Monday, Triple-A New Orleans radio broadcaster Tim Grubbs reports.

The Marlins outrighted Gonzalez to Triple-A in early April, with the right-hander having spent all season with the affiliate until receiving his walking papers earlier this week. Gonzalez posted a 5.61 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 33.2 innings with New Orleans.

