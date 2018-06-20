Severino Gonzalez: Let go by Miami
The Marlins released Gonzalez on Monday, Triple-A New Orleans radio broadcaster Tim Grubbs reports.
The Marlins outrighted Gonzalez to Triple-A in early April, with the right-hander having spent all season with the affiliate until receiving his walking papers earlier this week. Gonzalez posted a 5.61 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 33.2 innings with New Orleans.
More News
-
Marlins' Severino Gonzalez: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Severino Gonzalez: Designated for assignment•
-
Marlins' Severino Gonzalez: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Severino Gonzalez: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Severino Gonzalez: Returning to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Severino Gonzalez: Called up for Tuesday doubleheader•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?