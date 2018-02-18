Marlins' Severino Gonzalez: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Marlins outrighted Gonzalez to Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday.
The move clears up a spot on the 40-man roster for the Marlins, though it's not immediately clear who will fill the void. Gonzalez split the 2017 campaign between Double-A Jacksonville and New Orleans, accruing a 4.82 ERA and 56:17 K:BB over 80.1 innings.
