Gonzalez was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Monday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

A roster spot was needed for Monday's starter, Trevor Richards, and Gonzalez was the corresponding roster casualty. The 25-year-old was promoted to the majors over the weekend but went unused in Sunday's series finale against the Cubs. He'll report back to Triple-A New Orleans if he goes through waivers untouched.

